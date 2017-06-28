By Angela Hawksford; reposted with permission from AIM Group’s Classified Intelligence Report.

Domain, the Australian real estate site owned by Fairfax Media (ASX: FXJ), reckons its transformation from the “other” property site into a serious contender for the market-leading spot was due to a renewed focus on its parent company’s specialty: journalism.

It might just be right.

Appearing at the marketing and media conference Mumbrella360 last month, Domain’s editorial director Toby Johnstone said the real estate site grew its traffic by creating unique, relevant content and by getting to know its audience.

“We don’t just use our digital marketing platforms to push ads through the web. We use a lot of the ad spots to push content. Why? Because we know content works,” he said.

“There is a value exchange, pushing content through ad channels there is the difference between clocking an impression and making an impression.”

Johnstone said Domain made the choice not to target cookies because, while it might have increased reach (“We would have hit 1 million different devices, different browsers, different people logged into different computers”), it ultimately wouldn’t have delivered any clarity about what Domain’s audience wanted.

“Our frequency would be nowhere, and we would have had no idea if we were annoying people. We wouldn’t have had clarity,” he said.

So, Domain spends a lot of time trying to figure out what its audience wants and what it is likely to want next.