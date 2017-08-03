“Not only are our agents outperforming the overall real estate industry, they’re shattering their own production records from a year ago.” That's what Keller Williams CEO John Davis had to say about this quarter's earning results, which the company shared with Inman (as a privately owned company, Keller Williams is not required to report its earnings). In a release, the company stated that it "once again set all-time production records in Q2 and indicators point to a strong Q3." It reported growth in the company's number of agents, number of closed transactions, transaction volume, franchisee owner profit and profit share, and said in the release that 98 percent of its market centers are profitable as of June 30, 2017. “They’re growing market share and growing their businesses, which is helping them fund big lives and create new opportunities,” Davis said. The numbers Keller Williams is still a powerhouse when it comes to the sheer number of agents affiliated with ...