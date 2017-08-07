We’re officially more than halfway through the year. This is always a good time for companies with a website to stop and reflect on the web design trends that have come forth thus far, as well as which ones should be implemented moving forward. Before we get into trends specific to 2017, I feel it is necessary to review some that should have already been implemented but might have been missed. If your site is not updated frequently and is a few years old, make sure these tried-and-tested trends are included: A blog on your site Fully responsive design Video capabilities Neighborhood-specific pages Lead capture throughout Now that we’ve covered some of the basics, we can discuss the latest components that are essential for ensuring your website is a 2017 model. Design A website has 20 seconds or less to make a first impression, and it’s important to make it a good one. You can accomplish this by looking fresh and new. A dated site immediately gi...