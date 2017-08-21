EMoov, a UK hybrid real estate brokerage, has raised an additional 9 million pounds ($11.6 million) in funding, with plans to boost its technology and marketing, news outlets are reporting. It's one of several tech-powered, low-fee brokerages that has been making inroads in a country where the typical commission is around 1.5 percent. EMoov competitor Purplebricks, which has a market cap of over $1 billion, leads this cohort and is about try to break into California. Russell Quirk EMoov, led by founder and CEO Russell Quirk, charges a flat fee of 795 pounds ($1025) for marketing, tech tools and some support from a real estate agent, claiming to save consumers an average of 2,857 pounds ($3,686). The fee includes professional photography, floor plans, listings on major listing portals, as well as a for-sale sign, showing-scheduling app, showing feedback and negotiation of offers. EMoov touts more than 600 TrustPilot reviews on its website, with an average rating of...
