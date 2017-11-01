It looks like 2017 is shaping up to be a great year for Reali, the startup that launched a year ago in Palo Alto, and uses beacons and "no commission" to lure buyers and sellers in the housing market (so far, a few areas in California). The company today announced a new $3 million investment from Zeev Ventures, bringing Reali’s Series A funding to a total of $9 million. Reali, which used part of its initial Series A funding of $5 million in May from investors like Signia Venture Partners to expand in the San Francisco Bay Area, now hopes to grow in other markets. The new $3 million in funding was given by investor Oren Zeev, who’s previously been involved with companies like Houzz, Audible, and Chegg. This is Zeev’s second investment into Reali, as he was part of the initial seed when the company launched. Zeev will be joining Reali’s board at an opportune time. The company has seen “50 percent growth quarter over quarter” since October 2016, but did not provide furth...