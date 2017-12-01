What to expect when you’re Connecting: Lunch

If it’s something the Inman community knows how to do really well, it’s get together to solve problems, learn from each other, and have fun. This is no more apparent than during the Inman Connect New York conference (January 22-26 2018), where over 5,000 attendees from 25 countries will gather to hear more than 300 speakers share their insights for 2018.

But when those morning sessions break, and it’s time to download and discuss what you heard over a bite to eat with new friends, where do you go? We’ve got you covered for where to have those lunchtime conversations, from great burgers to incredible local sandwiches, and Italian food to hearty Irish fare to keep out the cold. But did we miss something off our list of favorites here? Let us know in the comments where some of your best places are to go!

Juniors (1626 Broadway (49th Street), New York, NY 10019)

Situated right across the street from the Marriott Marquis Hotel, you’ll not have far to walk to enjoy some of the best Brooklyn cheesecake the city has to offer. But while famous for its desserts, Juniors also does a great lunch. From grill standards such as burgers and sandwiches, they also surprisingly have some wonderful salads. Our favorite is the pastrami smoked salmon salad, that comes with grilled mushrooms and bacon. But if you want to balance that out with something a little more comforting in the cold weather, make sure to get a side of their disco fries.

Carmine’s (200 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036)

It’s best to make a reservation here, but this is a great bustling local theater district spot to bring a larger party for some wonderful Italian food. Stay away if portion control is your thing, as the food here is large, delicious, and very, very filling. The setting will transport you out of Times Square, and it’s one of those restaurants in New York where something’s always happening.

The Counter (7 Times Square, New York, NY 10036)

A solid burger selection, and a good selection of vegetarian and gluten-free options in addition to some great craft beers. You can make your own custom burger here, where you can choose from hundreds of options, but make sure you order the Nutella and pretzel shake if you’re feeling adventurous. A good spot to bring a small group, and don’t be afraid to be proactive and order ahead online if you’re looking to skip the line.

Shake Shack (691 8th Ave, New York, NY 10036)

A true ‘Connect Burger Run’ favorite for many years, Shake Shack on 8th Avenue often sees dozens of hungry Connect attendees descend upon it during the lunchtime breaks. In years past, this place has been so filled with real estate professionals, it often causes the locals to have to line up outside in the cold. We always go for the ‘Smoke Shack’ burger with bacon and their famous shack sauce. This places gets busy, so look for the tweets in the ICNY hashtag channel for those assembling quickly in the lobby and heading over if you want to join.

Untamed Sandwiches (43 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018)

Specializing in locally-sourced ingredients and braised meat, Untamed offers a great selection of sandwiches, where you really can’t go wrong with anything on the menu. Good choices for gluten-free or vegetarian folks, as well as one of our favorite sandwiches in the whole city, the ‘Hot Goldie – beer braised beef brisket (try saying that fast), with cabbage and pepper sauce. Amazing.

Mexicue (1440 Broadway, New York, NY 10018)

Very popular with New Yorkers, Mexicue is as the name suggests, a mash-up of Mexican food and American BBQ. Everything here is cooked from scratch, and we go for the avocado mushroom tacos here as a great way to refuel for the afternoon’s sessions. They also have a good selection of ‘burrito bullets’, bowls and salads. Also a great spot for cocktails in the early evening.

Schnippers (620 8th Ave, New York, NY 10018)

Located inside of the beautiful New York Times building on 41st street, Schnippers is a great local spot to grab a quick sandwich and watch the world go by outside of the bustling Port Authority bus terminal across the street. Well known for their burgers (their green chili turkey burger will change your life), they also have some really great hand-crafted shakes, including one of our favorites, the salted caramel. Seating here can get limited during the busier times of the day, so bring a small group here early.

Num Pang (140 E 41st St, New York, NY 10017)

A little bit further to travel, but well worth the walk past The Chrysler Building if you’re interested in New York’s Art Deco architecture. A great selection of Cambodian sandwiches usually served on a baguette with some fairly spicy ingredients if you like to warm up over lunch. A good choice of vegetarian options here, including the spicy organic tofu sandwich, which comes with a really tasty ginger-soy honey glaze.

Tir Na Nog (315 W 39th St, New York, NY 10018)

A great place to bring a large group, which never gets that busy during lunch hour. As the name suggests, it’s a menu of solid Irish fare in a welcoming setting, and this place is popular with locals as an after-work drinks spot. Our favorites here are actually from the appetizers menu, which has some great spring rolls, and sushi-style tuna nachos which are great to share with a pint and some great conversation.

Charlie Palmer At The Knick (6 Times Square, New York, NY 10036)

Located inside the classic atmosphere of the Knickerbocker Hotel, this is a great lunch spot for a more upscale lunch with a few friends in an elegant setting. Our favorites here are the blue crab tomato bisque soup, followed by the striped bass, but make sure you leave room for some of their outstanding crepes for dessert.

We’re really looking forward to seeing everyone in January at Inman Connect New York, and we hope to see you out and about during the networking lunches of the conference at some (or maybe perhaps all) of these great spots. We’ll keep you posted as to more great tips and recommendations each week in the run-up to the event, and feel free to add some more for us in Coast To Coast on Facebook if we’re missing anything.