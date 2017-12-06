We’ll add more market news briefs throughout the day. Check back to read the latest.

Wednesday, December 6

LendingTree Mortgage Report, November 2017

November’s best offers for borrowers with the best profiles had an average APR of 3.75 percent for conforming 30-year fixed purchase loans, unchanged from October.

Refinance loan offers were down 1 basis point to 3.69 percent. Mortgage rates vary dependent upon parameters including credit score, loan-to-value, income and property type.

For the average borrower, purchase APRs for conforming 30-year fixed loans offered on LendingTree’s platform were down 1 basis point to 4.30 percent, the lowest since November 2016. In contrast, the loan note rate of 4.18 percent was unchanged from October when it reached the highest since July.

Consumers with the highest credit scores (760+) saw offered APRs of 4.16 percent in November, versus 4.43 percent for consumers with scores of 680-719. The APR spread of 27 basis points between these score ranges was 5 basis points wider than in October and the widest since July 2016.

The spread represents nearly $13,400 in additional costs for borrowers with lower credit scores over 30 years for the average purchase loan amount of $233,127.

Refinance APRs for conforming 30-year fixed loans were down 2 basis points to 4.24 percent.

The credit score bracket spread widened to 19 from 16 basis points, amounting to $9,500 in extra costs over the life of the loan for lower credit score borrowers given an average refinance loan of $235,973.

Average proposed purchase down payments have been rising for 8 months and reached $62,409.

Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey

Mortgage applications increased 4.7 percent from one week earlier. The prior week’s results included an adjustment for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, increased 4.7 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier. On an unadjusted basis, the Index increased 47 percent compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index increased 9 percent from the previous week. The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index increased 2 percent from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index increased 38 percent compared with the previous week and was 8 percent higher than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity increased to its highest level since September 2017, 51.6 percent of total applications, from 48.7 percent the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity decreased to its lowest level since January 2017, 5.7 percent of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 11.1 percent from 10.8 percent the week prior.

The VA share of total applications decreased to 10.7 percent from 11.0 percent the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications remained unchanged from the week prior at 0.8 percent.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($424,100 or less) decreased to 4.19 percent from 4.20 percent, with points increasing to 0.40 from 0.34 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $424,100) increased to 4.16 percent from 4.14 percent, with points increasing to 0.28 from 0.27 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 4.11 percent from 4.07 percent, with points increasing to 0.40 from 0.37 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 3.59 percent from 3.57 percent, with points increasing to 0.48 from 0.40 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans.

The average contract interest rate for 5/1 ARMs increased to 3.48 percent from 3.42 percent, with points decreasing to 0.46 from 0.58 (including the origination fee) for 80 percent LTV loans.

News from earlier this week

Monday, December 4

Black Knight’s Monthly Mortgage Monitor Report, October 2017

The national delinquency rate saw its second consecutive annual rise as Hurricanes Harvey and Irma continued to impact the mortgage market.

Overall, delinquencies ticked up 4 basis points from September (a rise that can be directly linked to the storms), while delinquencies fell 14 basis points in non-hurricane impacted areas.

Though delinquencies fell in every state except Texas and Florida, in FEMA-declared Harvey and Irma disaster areas, they rose 24 percent (186 basis points).

In hurricane-affected areas in Florida, delinquencies climbed an additional 36 percent from September.

Over 229,000 past-due loans can now be attributed to Irma (163,000) and Harvey (66,000) representing over 10 percent of the national delinquent loan population.

Prepays rebounded from September’s 15 percent drop, climbing 17 percent month-over-month; even so, they were still down more than 25 percent from last year.

The total number of loans in active foreclosure fell below 350,000 for the first time since 2006, bringing the national foreclosure rate to 0.68 percent.

Though up 11 percent over September, October’s 50,200 foreclosure starts mark the second lowest number of monthly starts since 2004.

View the full report for information on the tax reform impact on mortgage and housing markets.

