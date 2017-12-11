It’s no secret that there’s been a recent flood of money rushing into real estate technology, from software startups to new brokerages to iBuyers.

Just this month, Softbank poured $450 million into Compass, the NYC-based tech-forward brokerage with national aspirations. And this on the heels of Redfin’s successful IPO.

There’s no denying that real estate tech investing is white-hot.

We think it’s fertile ground for discussion, which is why we’re devoting the last day of Inman Connect New York this January to the subject. We’re calling it Capital Connect, and we’ll be joined at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square by our friends and co-hosts from Dealbreaker, along with the innovators and investors who are turning the world of real estate upside down.

Join us. There will be venture capitalists, start-ups, private equity professionals, publicly traded tech firms and other game-changers, all in one place for the first time ever.

Hear killer speeches, participate in networking meet and greets and get involved in probing conversations.

The program will examine where the money is coming from and why real estate technology is suddenly such an attractive category for both venture capitalists and Wall Street investors.

Other topics on the agenda include:

The publicly traded darlings

Zillow is sporting a market cap of $5 billion dollars and newly publicly traded Redfin is valued at $2 billion. How is Wall Street sizing up these two innovators and what does it say about the future of real estate tech?

The economy is cooking and the housing market is not far behind, which gives real estate tech companies more customers and opportunities.

What are these companies doing right that has enthused so many quality private investors? Who goes to the public markets next?

After cleaning up with foreclosures, private equity has moved on to single-family rentals. Is it a long-term play, a hedge or just trendy?

A raft of new real estate software companies are duking it out for real estate customers. Can one of them jump ahead of the others and scale?

