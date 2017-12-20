Live at Connect: Continue the conversation

Leading a “Continuing the Conversation” series on the afternoon of Thursday, January 25th, are moderators Valerie Garcia and Stacie Staub.

These two expert facilitators will lead a discussion where the audience will be taking the microphone and sharing their stories for three hours.

Since Inman Connect New York is packed with the best and the brightest of the industry, these sessions will be full of practical insights and takeaways that will help you start the new year right.

In a room laid out in concentric circles to facilitate discussion, the moderators will guide an open conversation on the following nine topics:

1. Balance Work and Personal Life

You Cannot Do it all, Or Can You?

2. Strategies that Work

Everyone has a different plan, share yours

3. What Leadership Skills Do I Need Today

Delegator, collaborator or director, what should I be

4. How do I stay Motivated

Coffee works for awhile, where do I get my boost all day long?

5. The Art of Delegation

Orders don’t work, loosey goosey is risky, how do you delegate?

6. Real Estate for Introverts

Quiet, soft-spoken, shy? How do you get along in this noisy world

7. How to Attract “A” Talent

We are only as good as the people around us, how do you find the stars?

8. How to Collaborate and be a Doer

Depending on and trusting is easier said than done, how do you do it?

9. How to Keep my Passion Alive

It is a tough business, how to keep the spirit going

