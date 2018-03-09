How LGBT buyers are shaping the future of real estate

The acceptance levels of the LGBT community, headlined by marriage equality, has been staggering — and our industry has benefited
I am so fortunate to travel often and attend many real estate industry events on behalf of National Association of Gay and Lesbian Real Estate Professionals (NAGLREP), which has grown to about 2,000 members and 22 chapters nationwide. I believe our rise has been largely because of the inclusive nature of the real estate industry, which is why the response I receive at Inman Connect and others is so genuine and positive. I routinely share NAGLREP’s role in advocacy and our work to eradicate housing discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. I also showcase why NAGLREP.com receives more than 75,000 monthly unique visitors and how the overwhelming majority are searching for LGBT community members and “allies” to assist with their housing needs. The previously unimagined acceptance levels of the LGBT community, headlined by marriage equality, has been staggering. And the real estate industry has definitely benefited. Where do LGBTs live We recently sha...

