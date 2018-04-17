This Spring, Inman is obsessing over helping you to tune-up your business, with actionable insights, the best advice from top agents, and hundreds of helpful stories from all over the world. Interested in sharing your advice and insights with us? Reach out to me at matthew@inman.com.

Don’t forget that we’ll also be focusing on how agents and brokerages can all move Faster, Better, Together this July at Inman Connect San Francisco. Not got your ticket yet? Buy them here, and remember that Select members get a $100 discount. Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy those tickets together too. Just contact us to find out more.

SAVE MY SEAT FOR ICSF 18

We recently had the opportunity to sit down with Keller Williams’ Ashley Houseman to get her perspective on how she works with sellers in the southwest Florida market, how she develops the best pricing strategy for her clients, and what she does to drive referrals every day.

What are the 3 most effective things you do every day to grow your business?

Have a french press of coffee first thing in the morning so I’m human :) In all seriousness: Conversations, conversations, conversations! Online and offline. Coffee. Lunch. Facebook message. Instagram comments. Chamber events. Stop by a customer’s home every now and then when you’re in their neighborhood. Text. Phone calls. If you aren’t having conversations with people, you will NEVER be on their mind when it comes to buying and selling real estate.

Mom’s Guide to Selling a Home While Maintaining a Family Life: Ashley Houseman

What tactics do you use for driving referrals and winning listings presentations?

Pretty much our entire customer base is our sphere of influence, past clients and referrals (from our sphere, past clients, lawyers and agents). We focus on offering an amazing experience for our customers so that we always get their business in the future as well as the business for any referrals that they may have. Since we have such a solid and loyal customer base, winning listings has been pretty easy since leads are super hot and pretty much ready to list when we get them! We have a seemingly endless list of tools that we can use when marketing our listings (we joined the Griffin Group of 50+ agents/600+ transactions in 2017) so leveraging our tools for marketing and team success helps land listings!

How do you handle working with sellers on pricing?

We are super honest and transparent with sellers on pricing and what the market is doing. We don’t sugar coat pricing nor property condition to overprice and land a listing – a home that’s priced too high and sits on the market is a waste of everyone’s time and money. We list in a 2 visit structure, first where we visit to see the home’s condition/updates/build rapport while the second visit is spent going over the customized pricing structure and marketing plan to market (and sell!) their home.

What’s the best piece of advice you ever heard?

At an Xplode Conference I recently attended I heard Dan Stewart of Happy Grasshopper say: “Conversations lead to Contracts.” It’s SO simple, but so true. A great reminder daily that if you aren’t having conversations, you’re not doing business!

I also greatly look up to my Team Leader, Christina Griffin. After having so much loss and tragedy in her family (lost both parents and sister at a young age, battled and beat cancer, had a miracle baby) she was able to build a team of 50+ and very successful business. Her daily advice feeds me constantly – she makes me see my “why” (my family), pushes me to grow my team and look for the unlimited possibilities in my life for personal and business.

If an agent should stop doing one thing today, what would it be?

Stop sitting at the office all day waiting for business to come to you! Get active in your community (charities, professional organizations, church activities, mom and tots, etc), do SOMETHING that builds your sphere and creates quality relationships – the business will come!

SAVE MY SEAT FOR ICSF 18

Want to connect with Ashley? You can find her on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.