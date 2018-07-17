broker.EZ Brokerage Back Office Solution

broker.EZTM is brokerage back office made EaZy.

Our cloud solution streamlines your closings, agent billings, and accounting. Synced with local MLS data to provide keyless entry, integrated with leading transaction management solutions, real time integration with QuickBooks online automates accounting. Through its connectivity, data is entered one time, eliminating the need to make duplicate entries.

stats.EZTM makes business intelligence EaZy. to monitor performance of your business, agents, and market. Our dashboards and push reports put the data you need just one click away.

Find out for yourself what broker.ez™ offers:

CLOUD BACK OFFICE – Centralize your operations with this one-stop solution. Because this is a cloud-based solution, all you need is your browser. No IT overhead is required, which translates to real savings.

AGENT COMMISION PLAN TRACKING – Our comprehensive solution allows you to track your agents’ invoices as well as their closings. Additionally, our plan calculator automatically applies the correct deductions as agents’ progress on their individual schedule.

TRANSACTION MANAGEMENT – Our solution is integrated with your local MLS so you can capture critical data and track your deals from listing to close with minimal data entry. You can also oversee all aspects of each deal including commissions, escrow, payments, and title.

ESCROW COMPLIANCE – Tracking and reporting your escrow is seamlessly executed and fully synchronized with your accounting. Let QuickBooks download your bank records for EaZy matching and reconciliation.

QUICKBOOKS ONLINE FOR ACCOUNTING – Let us make real estate accounting EaZy with automated pushes of invoices and bills into QuickBooks Online so you can track deposits and fund transfers and payments.

DIGITAL DOCUMENTS – Leverage our DocuSign integration for a truly paperless office. We also offer a link to transaction rooms and one-click access to documents. You can also import data contacts and EaZily review associated tasks. Other providers coming soon.

stats.

EZ BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE – Drive your business with performance KPI dashboards and comprehensive reporting. Optional push reporting drops what you need to know right in your inbox.

INTEGRATED FRANCHISE REPORTING – if you are part of a franchise or larger organization that needs you to report membership and transactions, broker.ez™ makes it as EaZy as the push of button. Check with us to see if your organization participates

Contact us today!

Strategic Integrations: