Product Hub Spotlight: Websites & IDX

Agent Image has been the leading innovator in real estate websites for agents and brokers since 1999.

Recognized by the top Realtors in the industry as providing the very best-in-class branded websites and marketing, we have always taken extreme pride in our client’s success.

So many distinct elements go into creating the perfect website:

First you have the basics: trendsetting design, striking imagery, intuitive navigation, and seamless advanced IDX integration.

The next step is to carry design continuity across all platforms. Mobile branding is so important and often overlooked, which is critical in the age of pocket devices.

The final piece of the puzzle is implementing the right marketing plan. A comprehensive solution comprised of search engine marketing, social media, and lead aggregation tied in to the right CRM to manage your prospects and clients is imperative.

When all of these things come together perfectly, the results are extraordinary.

Placester is an all-in-one business platform for real estate professionals with beautiful lead capturing websites, lead management, email marketing, marketing automation, analytics, free education, and 24/7 support.

The Placester platform enables real estate professionals to grow their businesses online & via mobile through:

Seamless MLS integration

Natural language search

Eye-catching visuals

In addition, Placester offers a wide range of apps and add-ons for lead nurturing and management, customer satisfaction and feedback, content marketing, and streamlining of everyday tasks.

TORCHx is a premium digital marketing platform designed to help real estate agents, brokers, and team leads generate home buyer leads and never let them fall through the cracks.

Our best-in-class IDX websites are built entirely for you with a focus on SEO, mobile-optimization, and branding. As your website receives leads organically, TORCHx’s Google Premier-certified marketing staff also works to drive website leads on your behalf.

TORCHx’s powerful CRM can automate all your lead follow-up efforts. As soon as a lead registers on your website, you have the ability to automatically send context-based emails and text messages to that lead. You can also send automated drip campaigns as you nurture leads into clients.

TORCHx is truly an all-in-one marketing platform that helps real estate professionals succeed.

RealSavvy is an all-in-one software platform for real estate agents, teams and brokerages that is innovating how homebuyers stay connected to their agents.

Using a “Pinterest-style” collaborative home search RealSavvy’s social IDX keeps agents and homebuyers collaborating in real time with instant SMS and email alerts, while their fully-integrated, predictive CRM provides agents and brokers with lead routing, lead management and important client search analytics. RealSavvy’s sleek website designs have built-in lead capture, a solid SEO foundation, and a propriety Sitebuilder that allows users to easily edit their websites and create marketing pages for lead capture without incurring developer fees. All the above features are built into a stand-alone app that is fully branded to agents and brokers and is searchable in the App Store or Google Play Store.

WolfNet Technologies is a leading real estate technology pioneer empowering many of real estate’s most trusted brands with:

Responsive IDX modern property search

Beautiful lead-generating agent and broker websites

Standardized MLS data

WolfNet is known for its unmatched customer support team that’s fun, highly skilled and available. For more than 20 years, WolfNet has been ­­­helping real estate franchises, brokerages, teams, agents and real estate technology providers lead the pack. Together WolfNet inspires creative solutions to make businesses thrive throughout the U.S. and Canada.

