Introducing The 2018 Inman Luxury Referral Network

Today we’re thrilled to share the Inman Luxury Referral Network, an interactive directory of the best and brightest agents in luxury real estate. It’s specifically designed to connect you to other top-producing agents and generate more referrals for your business.

Our mission here at Inman is to help agents and brokers solve their business problems, and one of the most powerful tools at our disposal to do that is to tap into the vast Inman network and help you connect with the right person, at the right time, and in the right place.

As such, this interactive directory is designed to connect you to other top-producing agents across the country. As part of the Inman Luxury Referral Network, agent pictures, locations, and contact details are discoverable through the interactive map at the top of the page, as well a filterable list organized by state.

Always accessible from our top menu navigation, we’ve made it as simple as possible for you to find and get in touch with your peers for advice, partnerships, recommendations, and referrals:

The sortable directory currently includes over 130 individuals across the country and includes member pictures, listings, locations and speciality information. Just use the map or dropdown menus to narrow your search — it’s a simple, quick way to connect the most successful agents in our community to each other.

Updated annually in co-ordination with our Luxury Connect event, we’re excited to see how the interactive directory will grow and evolve over time. We hope you find this new tool helpful in building and growing your business, and look forward to being able to continue to help connect members of our community to each other in new and powerful ways as much as possible.