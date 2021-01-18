With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out across the country, many companies and associations (including Inman!) are planning in-person events for the coming year.

The past year has been particularly strange one for events. As the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the United States in March, months of real estate conferences and minglers were scrapped with little news on when or if they would be held again.

But as everything shifted online, a boon of virtual seminars, workshops and happy hours started propping up — events that, as the country continues its fight against COVID-19, are an excellent way to interact with colleagues and stay on top of all the industry news even while stuck at home.

We have put together a list of all the real estate events scheduled to take part, both virtually and in-person, this year. While events in the next few months are almost all virtual, many organizations are optimistic that in-person gatherings will resume later in the year as vaccination efforts continue across the country.

JANUARY

January 19, & 26

National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Apartment Strategies Outlook Conference

Virtual

January 19-22

Mike Ferry – 2021 Production Retreat

Virtual

January 26

National Multifamily Emerging Leaders Virtual Event With Senior Executives

Virtual

January 26-28

Inman Connect JANUARY

Virtual

FEBRUARY

February 2-3

Tom Ferry BluePrint

Virtual

February 4

Mike Ferry MFO Academy – 25 Ways To Make 2021 Your Most Profitable Year Ever

Virtual

February 8-9

Buffini & Company Master Class

Dallas, Texas

February 9-11

National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE) Winter Meeting

Virtual

February 9-11

Mike Ferry Virtual List 2 Last

Virtual

February 9-12

National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS)

Virtual

February 11

Residential Real Estate Council Sell-a-bration

Virtual

February 15-18

Keller Williams Realty Family Reunion

Virtual

February 18

Inman Connect Now

Virtual

February 24

Information Management Network Real Estate CFO & COO Virtual Forum

Virtual

MARCH

March 2

Information Management Network PropTech & Real Estate SPACs Virtual Forum

Virtual

March 4-5

Be A Boss! 10 Secrets of a Mega EA

Virtual

March 11-12

Buffini & Company Master Class

Seattle, Washington

March 14-16

Realty One Group’s One Summit

Las Vegas, Nevada

March 16 & 18

Information Management Network Build-to-Rent Forum

Virtual and in-person golf event

March 15-18

National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Winter Conference

Phoenix, Arizona

March 16

Inman Connect Now

Virtual

March 17-18

Fuel ERA

Virtual

March 19-21

Craig Proctor’s SuperConference

Virtual

March 21-23

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sales Convention

Virtual

March 21-25

Georgia Association of Realtors 2021 Inaugural Conference

Jekyll Island, Georgia

March 22-24

National Association of Realtors (NAR) Virtual AE Institute

Virtual

March 23-25

RE/MAX 2021 R4 Convention

Virtual and in-person in Orlando, Florida

March 25

Information Management Network Workforce Housing Virtual Forum

Virtual

March 25-26

Pension Real Estate Association 2021 Spring Conference

Virtual

March 31

Real Estate Revive Coast 2 Coast Virtual Conference

Virtual

March 31

Information Management Network Bank Special Assets and Credit Officer’s Virtual Forum

Virtual

APRIL

April 13-15, 20-22

National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Convention & Summit

Virtual

April 14-15

Buffini & Company Master Class

Richmond, Virginia

April 14-17

NAR 2021 RPAC President’s Circle Conference

Maui, Hawaii

April 20

Inman Connect Now

Virtual

April 26-28

LeadingRE Luxury Summit

Las Vegas, Nevada

April 28-29

Realtor Broker Summit

Grand Traverse Resort, Michigan

April 20-23

Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Spring Technology Summit

San Antonio, Texas

MAY

May 3-5

Swanepoel T3 Summit

Naples, Florida

May 3-6

Buffini & Company The Peak Experience Retreat

Phoenix, Arizona

May 10-15

National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo

Washington, D.C.

May 18

Inman Connect Now

Virtual

May 23-27

REimagine Conference 2021

Las Vegas, Nevada

JUNE

June 8-10

2021 National Multifamily Housing Council Annual Meeting

San Diego, California

June 15-17

Inman Connect June

Virtual

June 24-25

Buffini & Company Master Class

Denver, Colorado

June 27-30

Real Trends 2021 Dealmakers Conference

Colorado Springs, Colorado

JULY

July 11-13

RealWorld 2021

Nashville, Tennessee

July 19-22

National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Summer Conference

Chicago, Illinois

July 20

Inman Connect Now

Virtual

July 20-22

National Association of Realtors’ 2021 Government Affairs Directors (GAD) Institute

Denver, Colorado

AUGUST

August 8-10

Buffini & Co. MasterMind Summit

San Diego, California

August 17-18

Sell-a-bration Reconnect

Stateline, Nevada

August 23-24

National Association of Realtors Leadership Summit

Chicago, Illinois

August 24

Inman Connect Now

Virtual

August 24-26

Florida REALTORS Conference

Orlando, Florida

August 24-27

Tom Ferry Success Summit 2021

Anaheim, California

August 26

Ohio Realtors Women of Vision Conference

Columbus, Ohio

August 31- September 2

WomanUP! Conference

Huntington Beach, California

SEPTEMBER

September 1-4

2021 Georgia Association of Realtors Annual Conference & Expo

Biloxi, Mississippi

September 13-14

Buffini & Company Master Class

San Jose, California

September 21

Inman Connect Now

Virtual

September 21-23

Virginia Realtors Annual Convention 2021

Richmond, Virginia

September 26-28

Real Estate Vision 2021 Conference

Miami, Florida

September 27-29

Ohio Association of Realtors Annual Convention & Expo

Columbus, Ohio

September 28-30

Michigan Realtors The Convention

Acme, Michigan

September 29-October 1

National AHREP National Convention & Latin Music Festival

Virtual

September 29-October 2

NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE

Virtual

OCTOBER

October 4-6

2021 NMHC Student Housing Conference

Huntington Beach, California

October 4-7

Coldwell Banker Generation Blue

New York, New York

October 7-9

Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) National Convention

San Francisco, California

October 13-15

Mortgage Mastermind Summit

Las Vegas, Nevada

October 13-15

Virginia Association of Realtors Property Management Conference

Williamsburg, Virginia

October 17-20

Colorado Association of Realtors Fall Forum and 100 Year Celebration

Colorado Springs, Colorado

October 17-20

Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Annual Convention & Expo

San Diego, California

October 18-21

Real Estate Standards Organization Fall Meeting

Kiawah Island, South Carolina

October 21-22

Buffini & Company Master Class

Nashville, Tennessee

October 25

Inman Luxury Connect

Las Vegas, Nevada

October 25-27

Pension Real Estate Association’s 31st Annual Institutional Investor Real Estate Conference

Chicago, Illinois

October 25-29

ANSI World Standards Week 2021

Washington D.C.

October 26-28

Inman Connect Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada

NOVEMBER

November 1

The Counselors of Real Estate 2021 Annual Convention

Vancouver (Canada)

November 8-11

National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Fall Conference

Miami Beach, Florida

November 8-11

C21 Leadership Summit

Waikoloa Village, Hawaii

November 16

Inman Connect Now

Virtual

November 17-18

Buffini & Company Master Class

Toronto (Canada)

DECEMBER

December 6-9

Triple Play Realtor Convention and Trade Show

Atlantic City, New Jersey

December 14

Inman Connect Now

Virtual

