With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out across the country, many companies and associations (including Inman!) are planning in-person events for the coming year.
The past year has been particularly strange one for events. As the coronavirus pandemic broke out in the United States in March, months of real estate conferences and minglers were scrapped with little news on when or if they would be held again.
But as everything shifted online, a boon of virtual seminars, workshops and happy hours started propping up — events that, as the country continues its fight against COVID-19, are an excellent way to interact with colleagues and stay on top of all the industry news even while stuck at home.
We have put together a list of all the real estate events scheduled to take part, both virtually and in-person, this year. While events in the next few months are almost all virtual, many organizations are optimistic that in-person gatherings will resume later in the year as vaccination efforts continue across the country.
If you know of an event that you think should be included on this list, please email us at veronika@inman.com with the event name, date and website — we will be updating this guide periodically throughout the year and would be happy to consider it for inclusion.
JANUARY
January 19, & 26
National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) Apartment Strategies Outlook Conference
Virtual
January 19-22
Mike Ferry – 2021 Production Retreat
Virtual
January 26
National Multifamily Emerging Leaders Virtual Event With Senior Executives
Virtual
January 26-28
Inman Connect JANUARY
Our flagship virtual event — register here!
FEBRUARY
February 2-3
Tom Ferry BluePrint
Virtual
February 4
Mike Ferry MFO Academy – 25 Ways To Make 2021 Your Most Profitable Year Ever
Virtual
February 8-9
Buffini & Company Master Class
Dallas, Texas
February 9-11
National Association of Real Estate Editors (NAREE) Winter Meeting
Virtual
February 9-11
Mike Ferry Virtual List 2 Last
Virtual
February 9-12
National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders’ Show (IBS)
Virtual
February 11
Residential Real Estate Council Sell-a-bration
Virtual
February 15-18
Keller Williams Realty Family Reunion
Virtual
February 18
Inman Connect Now
Our monthly virtual conference —register here!
February 24
Information Management Network Real Estate CFO & COO Virtual Forum
Virtual
MARCH
March 2
Information Management Network PropTech & Real Estate SPACs Virtual Forum
Virtual
March 4-5
Be A Boss! 10 Secrets of a Mega EA
Virtual
March 11-12
Buffini & Company Master Class
Seattle, Washington
March 14-16
Realty One Group’s One Summit
Las Vegas, Nevada
March 16 & 18
Information Management Network Build-to-Rent Forum
Virtual and in-person golf event
March 15-18
National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Winter Conference
Phoenix, Arizona
March 16
Inman Connect Now
Our monthly virtual conference — register here!
March 17-18
Fuel ERA
Virtual
March 19-21
Craig Proctor’s SuperConference
Virtual
March 21-23
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Sales Convention
Virtual
March 21-25
Georgia Association of Realtors 2021 Inaugural Conference
Jekyll Island, Georgia
March 22-24
National Association of Realtors (NAR) Virtual AE Institute
Virtual
March 23-25
RE/MAX 2021 R4 Convention
Virtual and in-person in Orlando, Florida
March 25
Information Management Network Workforce Housing Virtual Forum
Virtual
March 25-26
Pension Real Estate Association 2021 Spring Conference
Virtual
March 31
Real Estate Revive Coast 2 Coast Virtual Conference
Virtual
March 31
Information Management Network Bank Special Assets and Credit Officer’s Virtual Forum
Virtual
APRIL
April 13-15, 20-22
National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP) Convention & Summit
Virtual
April 14-15
Buffini & Company Master Class
Richmond, Virginia
April 14-17
NAR 2021 RPAC President’s Circle Conference
Maui, Hawaii
April 20
Inman Connect Now
Our monthly virtual conference — register here!
April 26-28
LeadingRE Luxury Summit
Las Vegas, Nevada
April 28-29
Realtor Broker Summit
Grand Traverse Resort, Michigan
April 20-23
Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) Spring Technology Summit
San Antonio, Texas
MAY
May 3-5
Swanepoel T3 Summit
Naples, Florida
May 3-6
Buffini & Company The Peak Experience Retreat
Phoenix, Arizona
May 10-15
National Association of Realtors Legislative Meetings & Trade Expo
Washington, D.C.
May 18
Inman Connect Now
Our monthly virtual conference — register here!
May 23-27
REimagine Conference 2021
Las Vegas, Nevada
JUNE
June 8-10
2021 National Multifamily Housing Council Annual Meeting
San Diego, California
June 15-17
Inman Connect June
Our monthly virtual conference — register here!
June 24-25
Buffini & Company Master Class
Denver, Colorado
June 27-30
Real Trends 2021 Dealmakers Conference
Colorado Springs, Colorado
JULY
July 11-13
RealWorld 2021
Nashville, Tennessee
July 19-22
National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Summer Conference
Chicago, Illinois
July 20
Inman Connect Now
Our monthly virtual conference — register here!
July 20-22
National Association of Realtors’ 2021 Government Affairs Directors (GAD) Institute
Denver, Colorado
AUGUST
August 8-10
Buffini & Co. MasterMind Summit
San Diego, California
August 17-18
Sell-a-bration Reconnect
Stateline, Nevada
August 23-24
National Association of Realtors Leadership Summit
Chicago, Illinois
August 24
Inman Connect Now
Our monthly virtual conference — register here!
August 24-26
Florida REALTORS Conference
Orlando, Florida
August 24-27
Tom Ferry Success Summit 2021
Anaheim, California
August 26
Ohio Realtors Women of Vision Conference
Columbus, Ohio
August 31- September 2
WomanUP! Conference
Huntington Beach, California
SEPTEMBER
September 1-4
2021 Georgia Association of Realtors Annual Conference & Expo
Biloxi, Mississippi
September 13-14
Buffini & Company Master Class
San Jose, California
September 21
Inman Connect Now
Our monthly virtual conference — register here!
September 21-23
Virginia Realtors Annual Convention 2021
Richmond, Virginia
September 26-28
Real Estate Vision 2021 Conference
Miami, Florida
September 27-29
Ohio Association of Realtors Annual Convention & Expo
Columbus, Ohio
September 28-30
Michigan Realtors The Convention
Acme, Michigan
September 29-October 1
National AHREP National Convention & Latin Music Festival
Virtual
September 29-October 2
NAHREP at L’ATTITUDE
Virtual
OCTOBER
October 4-6
2021 NMHC Student Housing Conference
Huntington Beach, California
October 4-7
Coldwell Banker Generation Blue
New York, New York
October 7-9
Asian Real Estate Association of America (AREAA) National Convention
San Francisco, California
October 13-15
Mortgage Mastermind Summit
Las Vegas, Nevada
October 13-15
Virginia Association of Realtors Property Management Conference
Williamsburg, Virginia
October 17-20
Colorado Association of Realtors Fall Forum and 100 Year Celebration
Colorado Springs, Colorado
October 17-20
Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Annual Convention & Expo
San Diego, California
October 18-21
Real Estate Standards Organization Fall Meeting
Kiawah Island, South Carolina
October 21-22
Buffini & Company Master Class
Nashville, Tennessee
October 25
Inman Luxury Connect
Las Vegas, Nevada — register here!
October 25-27
Pension Real Estate Association’s 31st Annual Institutional Investor Real Estate Conference
Chicago, Illinois
October 25-29
ANSI World Standards Week 2021
Washington D.C.
October 26-28
Inman Connect Las Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada — register here!
NOVEMBER
November 1
The Counselors of Real Estate 2021 Annual Convention
Vancouver (Canada)
November 8-11
National Council of Real Estate Investment Fiduciaries (NCREIF) Fall Conference
Miami Beach, Florida
November 8-11
C21 Leadership Summit
Waikoloa Village, Hawaii
November 16
Inman Connect Now
Our monthly virtual conference — register here!
November 17-18
Buffini & Company Master Class
Toronto (Canada)
DECEMBER
December 6-9
Triple Play Realtor Convention and Trade Show
Atlantic City, New Jersey
December 14
Inman Connect Now
Our monthly virtual conference — register here!
Comments