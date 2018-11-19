Your perfect day: an hour-by-hour plan for agents

One of the benefits of being a real estate agent is the freedom that this business gives you. There’s no time clock to punch or strict hours to abide by. You have the freedom to work whenever and wherever you choose.

This, however, can also be a recipe for disaster.

If you’re not careful before you know it, an entire day will slip through the cracks and you’ll have nothing to show for it. If you can relate, download our free Time Management Tool Kit today!

You’ve heard me say it before, “Routine is the sign of an ambitious individual.” Routine is what separates the average agent from the top producer.

I constantly get asked about what the most important skills are in order to reach success. To that I always say, the ability to plan and execute. That’s why today, I’m sharing the hour-by-hour plan for your perfect day.

It’s up to you to execute.

The hour-by-hour plan for your perfect day

5:00 AM – 6:00 AM: wake-up + gym + nutrition

Use this time to fuel your body and energize yourself for the busy day ahead!

6:00 AM – 8:00 AM: morning routine + get ready

Set yourself up to be in a peak mental state – this is crucial to reaching your goals. My morning recommendations: prayer, meditation, visualization, audiobooks, gratitude, journaling, affirmations, etc.

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM: prep + review

Connect with your assistant (or sit down with your calendar) and go over your objectives and outcomes for the day. Review the hot sheets to keep your finger on the pulse of the market. Do some role-playing to enhance your negotiations skills, your conversion scripts or your objection handlers. Download our Real Estate Scripts bundle here.

9:00 AM – 10:30 AM: appointment setting

No distractions, just 90 minutes straight of prospecting and appointment setting.

10:30 AM – 11:00 AM: break

Take a brisk walk or jump on your bike to mentally recharge before your next tasks.

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM: lunch + prep

Prepare your hot sheets, grab a healthy bite to eat and plan for your afternoon appointments.

12:00 PM – 4:30 PM: appointments + listing presentations

Use this 4.5-hour block to schedule in three 90-minute appointments or listing presentations. Make the most of your listings with proven scripts, a marketing plan and more in our free List & Win bundle!

If you’re a new agent and don’t have three daily appointments or presentations booked, use this time for additional prospecting and appointment setting time.

Channel your energy so that you can go home at a decent hour and be present with your loved ones! But first…

4:30 PM – 5:00 PM: daily wrap-up

Close up the day and identify what you’ve accomplished and what your goals are for tomorrow.

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM: home + dinner + family time

Work-life balance is so important. If you want it to happen, you’ve got to schedule it in, just like everything else in your day! Stay present and enjoy a good meal with the ones you love.

7:00 PM – 9:00 PM: personal/family time

Use the final hours of your day to hang out with your significant other, read an enjoyable book, or focus on a favorite hobby.

9:00 PM – 5:00 AM: sleep

Rest and recharge for an action-packed day tomorrow.

Rinse and repeat!

