Technology has always played a key role in the success of real estate agents. Today, smart real estate agents proactively seek out new technologies and other solutions to give them an advantage even in a highly competitive market.

The top agents not only take advantage of the latest technology solutions, but they also delegate routine sales and marketing tasks to outside teams, giving the agent more freedom to focus on supporting their active clients.

Work smarter, not harder

The first step on this path to growth is to engage outside solutions that can do the hiring, training, managing, script development, and follow-up for you.

The right outsourced service will have a well-oiled machine that dramatically helps you increase your lead conversion ratio. With internet lead conversion rates at less than 1% for the real estate industry, resources allocated to improving those rates would be money well spent.

The next step to optimizing your results is to set up best practices in real estate automation. Automating your systems and processes in a way that keeps you engaged with your leads over time is probably the single most effective way to dominate your market!

With the explosion of internet real estate leads, there is simply no way to quickly and consistently follow up with all of them. And if you’ve engaged the outsourced ISA teams mentioned above, you will be adding exponentially to the prospective home sellers and buyers you need to manage.

RAP Success Systems (RAPSS)

RAP Success Systems is one of the few full-service real estate solutions on the market today.

RAPSS features include:

Fully trained, US-based ISAs with dedicated teams assigned to your practice.

Fast and consistent outreach to your leads to increase conversion, including Live Transfers of the hottest leads directly to you in real time.

All-in-one, done-for-you marketing automation to keep you engaged with every lead in your database using the premier Real CRM Pro, powered by LionDesk.

Free access to intensive coaching, training, and peer-to-peer mastermind groups to help you stay sharp at lead conversion.

Agents choose customized packages based on the sales growth targets they want the service to help deliver. While the leads that RAPSS delivers are warm, agents must have a savvy follow-up procedure and effective closing strategies to turn them into clients. This is truly a partnership requiring both the agent and RAPSS to roll up our sleeves and deliver more leads than you ever thought possible!

RAPSS systems are delivered through its subscription-based products Lead Conversion Pro and PowerBrand Pro. Agents pay a referral fee after the sale closes. Because RAPSS has skin in the game, it’s careful to qualify and follow up with leads based on the best practices in lead conversion.

With automation, delegation, and optimization in play, your business is positioned for explosive growth!

To learn more about how to boost your lead conversion, set up an appointment with RAP Success Systems or visit www.rap.systems/inman.