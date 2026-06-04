Here’s how a new state bill could reshape the private listings debate and change how you do business with sellers, Darryl Davis writes.

There is a bill almost nobody is talking about, and if you list homes in New York, it is about to change how you take a listing.

On May 29, the New York State Assembly passed the Fair and Transparent Real Estate Listings Act, and on June 1, it passed the Senate. It is now on its way to the desk of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul. When it was introduced back in March, it got a quick write-up and then went quiet. The part that actually matters, both chambers passing it, slipped by almost unnoticed.

So, let me walk you through what it would mean the next time you sit down at a kitchen table to win a listing.

Within one calendar day of signing the listing agreement, you would have to publicly market the home on an MLS or a public site that anyone can see for free, without having to call you to get through the door. You would also have to share the listing with buyer agents who ask, answer their questions and let them show it.

In plain terms, the clock starts the moment the ink dries, and the home goes where the whole market can see it.

What it does to the quiet listing

This is the bill the private-listing crowd has been bracing for. You know the pitch. Keep it quiet, test the price, build a little buzz, and sell it before it ever officially hits the market, so it never racks up days on market or a price-cut history.

Compass built an entire engine on that idea, the three-phase marketing strategy: private exclusive first, then Compass Coming Soon, then the public launch.

New York’s bill goes straight at the quiet part. If a home is sitting on a private or limited-access channel, you have to market it publicly at the same time. Not later. Concurrently. That one word erases the head start. There is no quiet phase if the loud phase has to happen on Day One.

And there is already reason to question how well that quiet phase serves the seller in the first place. In its court fight with Compass, Northwest MLS, drawing on Compass’s own marketing materials, claimed the listings fail to sell during the private phases roughly 95 percent of the time before getting pushed out to the MLS. Read that number twice.

The soft launch usually does not close the deal. It just delays the real one.

The form you will be handing sellers

Now, the bill does not ban the quiet listing outright. A seller can opt out. But here is the catch that lands squarely on your desk: To do it, the seller has to sign a state-written disclosure that spells out, in plain language that they initial one line at a time, that going private may mean fewer buyers see the home, fewer offers come in and the price may land lower.

Sit with that for a second. You are across the table explaining why a discreet, off-market sale is the smart move, and the State of New York is handing that same homeowner a form that reads like the warning label on a pack of cigarettes. You can still make the pitch. You just have to watch your client sign a document that argues the other side of it.

That changes the conversation, and you want to walk in already knowing it.

This is not just a New York story

Even if you never sell a home north of the Hudson, pay attention, because the ground is shifting everywhere. Inman has been tracking a wave of states moving to limit private listings, with bills alive in places like Connecticut and Hawaii. What used to be an argument inside MLS committee rooms is becoming actual state law, and state law carries license consequences, not just a fine from your local board.

There is hard data feeding the fire, too. A Consumer Policy Center analysis covered by Inman found Compass double-ending, keeping both sides of the deal in-house, at 41 percent in Washington, D.C., against a historical range of 3 percent to 12 percent. When a number jumps like that, lawmakers notice, and this bill’s findings section reads like it was written with that report open on the desk.

What to do with this

Two things to keep straight. This is not law yet. It still needs the governor’s signature, so do not go telling your sellers the rules changed yesterday. But a bill that clears both chambers in a market this size is not background noise. It is a preview of the exam.

So, get ahead of it. Read the actual bill, not a summary of a summary. Rehearse the conversation now, the one where you explain the one-day clock and the opt-out form before a seller hears a garbled version from a neighbor.

And ask yourself the question sitting underneath all of this: Is your value the fact that you control who gets to see a listing, or is it the pricing, the judgment and the negotiating you bring once it is out in the open? The second option is the only one worth building a career on, and it happens to be the one no statute can ever legislate away from you.

The quiet listing was always borrowing against the open market. New York is just calling the loan.

Note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the Consumer Policy Center analysis as originating from the Consumer Federation of America.