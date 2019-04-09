Zillow Group has hired Dawn Lyon, a former Glassdoor executive and longtime Zillow consultant, to serve as its new chief corporate relations officer.

Lyon will oversee the company’s corporate communications, government and community relations and investor relations, according to an announcement Tuesday. She will report to Zillow Group CEO Rich Barton.

Lyon is no strangers to Zillow Group, as the founder of LyonShare Communications Group, which served as Zillow’s agency of record from 2007 to 2016.

“Dawn has been a key advisor to Zillow Group and our leadership for many years through some of our most monumental milestones,” Barton said in a statement. “She brings immense functional expertise and knowledge at a critical time as we work to further transform real estate and turn home buying and selling into a seamless, on-demand experience for consumers.”

Additionally, Lyon brings more than 25 years of experience leading communications, investor relations, government and public affairs programs for a number of industry-leading brands like Glassdoor, Chevron, eBay, Amtrak and Cendant, a now-defunct holding company.

“Joining Zillow Group is like coming home at one of the most exciting and pivotal times in the company’s history,” Lyon said in a statement. “Being part of Zillow’s evolution has been an incredible experience and I’m excited to continue this journey as we make it easier than ever for consumers to find a home they love.”

“Corporate Relations at Zillow Group houses some of the most amazing teams and people I have ever encountered, and I’m delighted to join the team,” Lyon added.

Zillow, in a release, also highlighted Lyon’s strong advocacy on behalf of gender and pay equity. At Glassdoor, she served as chief pay advocate and led multiple initiatives to draw attention to gender pay gaps and promote equal pay. She also had a hand in organizing and launching the Employers for Pay Equity consortium.

