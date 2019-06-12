NRT launches new automated marketing platform

Realogy-owned brokerage NRT announced Wednesday that it has launched a new automated marketing platform designed to bolster agents’ credibility as local experts and help them easily create marketing campaigns.

The new platform is called Prospect Square and according to a company statement will help “Coldwell Banker affiliated agents expand their client base and stay at the forefront of their clients’ minds by offering dynamic, valuable and engaging digital content.” All of NRT‘s Coldwell Banker agents will get free access to Prospect Square.

Among other things, the platform will let agents create “attention-grabbing” marketing campaigns, produce digital newsletters and access eFlyers, which NRT describes as “powerful” marketing tools. The company believes that these tools will help agents maintain their connections to existing and potential clients.

Prospect Square also includes a variety of analytics capabilities that allow agents to compile and produce reports on housing data. According to NRT, such reports should “solidify the agents’ position as local real estate experts.”

The new platform also automates the creation of these various marketing materials and reports, which should save agents time and effort.

“This tool is designed to help agents grow their business and generate more revenue through a higher level of engagement with existing and prospective clients,” NRT added in its statement.

Prospect Square also includes a program called Clients for Life that is meant to facilitate engagement with potential clients via events, sweepstakes and other activities.

The launch of the platform comes months after NRT’s parent, Realogy, repeatedly stressed the importance of technology during a company-wide gathering in Las Vegas earlier this year. Among other things, the company announced a Facebook ad tool and a voice assistant during the event.

Prospect Square appears to continue the firm’s interest in building custom, high-tech tools for its agents.

NRT began making Prospect Square available earlier this year and, according to the company statement, agents used it to create more than 2 million market reports during the first quarter of 2019. The system also distributed 1.2 million emails in April as part of the Clients for Life program.

Kacie Ricker, a marketing vice president at Coldwell Banker’s marketing firm The Studio, said in a statement Wednesday that the company is already “seeing record engagement from clients on messages sent from Prospect Square.”

And NRT President Ryan Gorman added that the new platform was designed with agents input to help them balance work and life.

“We offer automated reports and campaigns so agents can ‘set it and forget it,’ ensuring that they are positioned top-of-mind within their sphere of influence,” Gorman added.

Email Jim Dalrymple II

