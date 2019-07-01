What’s your niche? How to find it — and use it.

Delivering a luxury real estate experience necessarily entails providing your clients with specialized insights and knowledge. So the question is: what’s unique about you? What do you understand better than everyone else?

“Maybe your niche is that you tend to attract creative people, that you tend to work well with first-time homebuyers or the retiree,” says Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty agent Donielle Cardinale. “If you look at who you are, and you look at who your clients are, and you identify those patterns, then there’s your niche.”

Sometimes it’s more specific than that — and Cardinale is a case in point. “I have a niche market of equestrian properties. With my branding and my advertising, instead of just your typical headshot, I tend to include photos that are lifestyle relatable.” For her, that means pictures of her with her dogs or horses, so that clients who share her love of animals connect with her instantly.

“If you find your niche — you find the thing that makes you you — it’s probably something that’s going to then attract like people.”

Watch this video for more insights on making your interests your differentiator.

About Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby’s auction house. Today, the company’s global footprint spans 990 offices located in 72 countries and territories worldwide, including 43 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Realogy entered into a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby’s, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby’s International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby’s International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby’s auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit www.sothebysrealty.com.

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Sotheby’s International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby’s International Realty Inc., both fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.