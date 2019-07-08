“Most people don’t spend enough time to study what’s going on around them to get a sense of what can happen … can you be the disruptor? Or are you going to be the disrupted?” – Gary Keller

In Think Like A CEO, Jay Papasan takes you inside the mind of Gary Keller, who went from rock’n’roll to Realtor to leader of one of the most innovative companies in real estate.

Keller Williams was, when it started, a social experiment where people were put first, and this idea was not only the right thing to do but also the strategic thing to do. Come along as Gary and the Keller Williams team break that status quo and shape the future of the industry.

If you learn to make great decisions, you’re going to have better moments. Don’t miss it.

