Emerging from a low point in his life, both personally and professionally, Gary Keller reevaluated, reprioritized and let go of fear, allowing himself to take a leap of faith and create Keller Williams as we know it today.

Show Notes:

1:15 – The market tanked as Gary went through a painful divorce. But he says that the best thing that could have happened to him.

5:37 – We celebrate when we win, but what do we do when we fail? It turns out, we learn more lessons than when we succeed.

7:33 – In the mid-80s, Keller Williams lost half their agents. So Gary has decisions to make about partnership, ownership, and debt.

10:07 – Is reinvention possible? How does the company pivot and recover and Gary become debt-free?

12:34 – The ultimate test for a people-first strategy: going bigger and faster without sacrificing the culture.

16:27 – Gary shifts from revenue-sharing to profit sharing. Why the move?

19:59 – Keller Williams starts growing, but the culture doesn’t align. Gary asks a consultant what he’s missing.

23:54 – After flipping the profit sharing switch, the questions change and the company starts rocking.

25:35 – Agents get profit sharing. Why not employees?

27:30 – What does vision and leadership mean? Where does that come from?

