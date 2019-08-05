Starting a real estate team isn’t easy. It takes a lot of planning, a lot of effort and some guts. While there’s a lot of information out there on the steps to take to start a team, the insights of those who have already done it (and achieved success) are invaluable.
'I wish I knew this before I joined a team!'
Real team leaders share their 20/20 hindsight to help you succeed