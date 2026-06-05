ERA President Alex Vidal interviews award-winning broker-owner Mark Cenci about his decades in the business and the lessons he’s learned.

Mark Cenci, broker-owner of ERA Martin & Associates in Chillicothe, Ohio, has spent more than three decades building a people-first brokerage grounded in adaptability, consistency and long-term thinking.

In 2025, his leadership was recognized as the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company, the highest honor within the ERA network. I recently sat down with Mark to talk about how early discipline, intentional growth and deep respect for people shaped his career, and why those same principles matter more than ever in today’s market.

Q&A with Mark Cenci

Alex: How did you get into real estate?

Mark: My path started early. When I was 12, my stepfather, who was the broker-owner of our company, asked what I wanted to do when I grew up. I told him I wanted to get into real estate. He didn’t dismiss it. Instead, he treated it like a real commitment.

That meant summers in the office, after-school work and learning every part of the business by doing whatever needed to be done. By the time I was old enough to get licensed, I already understood how the operation worked — not just sales, but responsibility.

I took my real estate classes between my junior and senior year of high school so I could hit the ground running. Eight days after turning 18, I passed my exam and became an agent.

From there, I was intentional about the next step. In Ohio, becoming a broker requires education and experience, so I enrolled in college immediately after high school and worked full-time in real estate while completing my coursework. By age 20, I earned my broker’s license.

Looking back, that early discipline and structure taught me something critical: Success in this business isn’t about speed, it’s about preparation.

Alex: ERA Martin & Associates was established in 1989. When did you step into leadership?

Mark: I attended college from 1995 to 1999, working out of our Chillicothe office. In 1997, we expanded into Athens, where my school of located. I managed that Athens office for two years, which gave me hands-on leadership experience early on.

When I returned to Chillicothe in 1999, I took on a broader leadership role across the company. That transition taught me the difference between managing transactions and leading people, and how much more complex the second one is.

Alex: Did you have a mentor?

Mark: Absolutely. My stepfather, Wayne Martin, was my mentor from Day One. We worked side by side from the start of my career until his passing in 2013.

What he instilled in me wasn’t just how to run a brokerage, but how to treat people, with respect, consistency and accountability. Those lessons still guide how I lead today.

Alex: How did you grow the company to nine offices and 135 agents?

Mark: Growth was never accidental. We paid attention to opportunities and acted when the timing made sense. But growth was never about chasing size for its own sake.

Our goal was to build a company that could deliver real value — training, support and stability — to agents and clients alike. Growth allows you to reinvest in people, technology and leadership. When you focus on improving the experience for everyone connected to your organization, scale becomes a byproduct, not the objective.

Alex: What’s been the most impactful or surprising change in your 30-year career?

Mark: The biggest surprise has been seeing the long-term results of consistent effort. In real estate, you don’t always see immediate returns. Decisions you make today might now show their full impact for years.

That perspective keeps me grounded. I don’t take our success for granted.

As for industry change, I’ve learned to expect it. Real estate is defined by evolution. If you’re surprised by change, you’re probably not paying attention.

Alex: The past few years have been disruptive. How did you achieve double-digit growth?

Mark: By staying alert and being willing to adjust. I’ve seen companies struggle because they keep repeating what once worked without questioning whether it still fits the current market.

You don’t abandon your foundation, but you do refine it. We listened closely to agents and consumers, watched behavior patterns and adjusted our approach in real time. Growth came from responsiveness, not rigidity.

Alex: What’s your guiding principle as a broker-owner?

Mark: Adaptability is everything. One of my favorite quotes is from Charles Darwin: “It is not the strongest or the most intelligent that survives, but the one most adaptable to change.”

Beyond that, I believe leadership starts with how you treat people. We’re a people-first business. When you lead with care, loyalty and respect, performance follows.

Alex: What advice would you give someone entering the business today?

Mark: This career demands effort, patience and consistency. It’s not a short-term play, but for those willing to commit, it’s incredibly rewarding.

A hardworking agent paired with the right company, one that invests in them, can build something truly sustainable.

Alex: What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

Mark: It’s more of a truth than advice: All that mankind knows about anything is but a single grain of sand on a beach that leads to infinity.

It reminds me that you don’t have to be perfect at everything. You just have to show up every day focused on being the best version of yourself and keep improving.

Mark Cenci’s story reflects what the ERA Gene Francis Memorial Award for Top All-Around Company stands for: leadership built over time, grounded in service, adaptability and an unwavering belief in people.

In an industry often distracted by short-term wins and constant noise, his approach is a reminder that sustainable success still comes from fundamentals — preparation, consistency and treating real estate as a true profession.

At a moment when change feels relentless, Cenci’s career proves that those who lead with clarity and care don’t just endure disruption; they grow through it.