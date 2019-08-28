A California home that looks like it came straight out of Iron Man just sold to an anonymous buyer for $20.8 million.

Known as the Razor House, the La Jolla property reportedly served as inspiration for Tony Stark’s properties in the beloved Iron Man superhero movies. Spanning 11,545 square feet, the mansion sits on a cliff with head-spinning views of the Pacific Ocean.

Designed by San Diego architect Wallace E. Cunningham, the house is designed with geography in mind — razor-thin with a curved structure, floor-to-ceiling glass walls and concrete retaining walls.

Inside, the house is equipped with ocean-view bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, numerous balconies and terraces, an underground garage and a smart home system that controls everything from lights and blinds to music. In line with the ultra-modern, ultra-luxe style, a giant outdoor infinity pool also overlooks the ocean.

The sleek, modern look can be seen in every inch of the house. A custom Ralph Lauren glass pool table and various art pieces graces the library. The property also comes with a backup generator in case power ever goes down while a separate computer room keeps its automation and control systems out of sight.

The $20.8 million selling price makes the mansion the most expensive sale in La Jolla this year. Douglas Elliman’s Josh and Matt Altman represented the seller while the Altmans and colleague Stephen Sweeney represented the buyer, who chose to remain anonymous.

The property has switched hands several times over the years. It was last sold to an investment group in 2011 for around $14 million. This time around, the house first listed for $24.995 million and was on the market for two years with different companies.

