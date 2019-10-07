The real estate landscape has changed, and with it, Keller Williams. Today, Gary Keller is back in the CEO seat, guiding Keller Williams through the fourth industrial revolution and focusing on developing an innovation engine that changes the game.

Show Notes:

1:04 – What made Gary step back into the driver’s seat as CEO of Keller Williams? (And did he violate his own rules in doing so?)

4:54 – If you want to reinvent your company, start a company within your company and see who wins.

7:02 – For Keller Williams, getting involved in technology wasn’t as organic as it might feel today.

8:49 – When you’re the incumbent, you get to redefine the business. But you have to be brave and be willing to break things.

11:47 – The number one job is a CEO is to caste the vision. How did Gary tell the story to the team to believe and follow his lead? And how do we all learn to “think like a CEO?”

