The future of real estate is agent-owned boutiques

Three independent real estate teams are dominating L.A. metro coastal markets and high-end inland areas. Each one is founded and run by agent owners who don’t have to operate a brokerage. That’s thanks to their partnership with Side, a tech brokerage-as-a-service start-up that provides a new business model option to high performing agents and teams. Together, these teams serve communities that are home to some of Hollywood’s most elite.

South of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Bayside Real Estate, led by Bryn and Robb Stroyke and anchored by the legendary Stroyke Property Group, focuses on serving Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach, Redondo Beach and surrounding South Bay communities. North of LAX, Amalfi Estates, led by Anthony Marguleas, helps buyers and sellers in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and the surrounding communities. A little further inland, Revel Real Estate, led by Ben Bacal, serves buyers and sellers in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Brentwood, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, and surrounding areas.

While you’re likely to hear about transactions happening in Malibu and Pacific Palisades, cities known for housing highly recognizable residents, mum’s the word on South Bay celebrity real estate news.

Robb Stroyke with Bayside Real Estate explains. “Despite Manhattan and Hermosa Beach being low-key communities, they have a number of celebrity residents. In fact, my team has done some of the biggest deals that are the least talked about.” That being the case, discretion is a key component of providing Bayside’s well-known clientele with premium customer service.

Newly launched Revel Real Estate, led by tech entrepreneur and real estate agent Ben Bacal, is making waves in and around Beverly Hills. Focused on providing elite service to high-end clientele, including well-known sports figures and A-Listers, Bacal and his team are breaking records by representing some of the priciest properties around.

The recipe for leading the market

Guided by ambitious leaders, these real estate groups have always recognized the importance of growth. Their path to becoming market leaders in their respective communities has been propelled by a relentless commitment to providing outstanding client service.

Despite reaching the number one spot in his market, Anthony Marguleas with Amalfi Estates has no plans to slow down. “Right now we are a $170 million producing team, but by the end of next year, we hope to be a $250 million business,” he says. The Stroyke brothers and Ben Bacal have similarly ambitious growth plans. These leaders understand that growing allows them to provide their clients with even better results.

Motivation for success

For the Amalfi team, success comes from being a deeply rooted real estate resource in their community. Anthony Marguleas has been in business in the Pacific Palisades for over 25 years and has individually sold over $1 billion in properties. Ranked in the top 60 out of over a million agents nationwide by The Wall Street Journal, Marguleas’s award-winning approach to service, which has led to 80% repeat and referral business, has been lauded by many. The group also gives 10% of their commission to one of five charities with every closing and has donated nearly $1,000,000 since 2015.

For Bryn and Robb Stroyke, real estate is a family affair. Their family-run real estate business has been operating for 35 years and counting. The Stroyke Properties Group has historically set numerous price records in L.A.’s niche South Bay market, producing over $1.2 billion in luxury coastal real estate sales over the last 10 years alone. Bryn Stroyke says, “Robb and I feel very privileged to support the next generation of the Stroyke family business. Our partnership with Side allows us to optimize our brokerage by providing the tools and resources our team of agents will utilize for continued success.”

For Ben Bacal and Revel, success comes from having a reputation for providing white-glove service to niche high-value property owners and seekers. Known for successfully selling extraordinarily high-end properties, Bacal closed a $70M sale in 2014, has done over $2B in lifetime sales and transacted over $334M in home sales with his team in the last twelve months. Thanks to the name he made for himself throughout his career over the last 14 years, buyers and sellers looking for a high-end real estate experience know that Bacal and Revel are the go-to in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and West Hollywood.

Poised for long-term growth

It’s amazing to see the huge impact these boutique real estate brands have had in their communities. By partnering with Side, all three teams have been able to build and define their ideal brand and business without having to spend time operating a brokerage. Based on their success and their relentless innovation, it’s safe to say that Bayside, Amalfi Estates, and Revel, will continue to be highly recommended community boutiques that are recognized for excellent service and results for many decades to come.

These professionals join Side’s growing community of SoCal agent partners, including Dave Fratello’s Edge Real Estate in Manhattan Beach, Matt Luke’s Major League Properties in Orange County, Jared Jones and Brian’s Power of 2 in Riverside, Jeff Rosa’s Market Real Estate in San Diego, and Tyson Robinson’s Trillion Real Estate in Temecula.

