Led by Megan and Damon Williamson, The Agency’s rapidly growing Dallas office most recently onboarded luxury agents Courtney Michalek of Compass and Andrea Childress of Monument Realty.

Whether it’s refining your business model, mastering new technologies, or discovering strategies to capitalize on the next market surge, Inman Connect New York will prepare you to take bold steps forward. The Next Chapter is about to begin. Be part of it. Join us and thousands of real estate leaders Jan. 22-24, 2025.

Beverly Hills-based brokerage The Agency has recruited a pair of high-earning luxury agents to its Dallas office, with the additions of both Courtney Michalek and Andrea Childress announced by the firm on Instagram.

Husband-and-wife team Megan and Damon Williamson opened the office with about 50 agents and staff in January 2023, and went on a recruiting blitz over its first six months that drew in the real estate teams of Bret Whitfield, Grecia “GG” Garza and Francisco Rizo as well as Realtor Eddie Wilbanks and five other luxury agents, executives said. Michalek and Childress are only the latest transplants.

Formerly affiliated with Compass, Michalek ranked No. 69 in Dallas by sales volume in 2023, according to RealTrends Verified, bringing in $14 million that year. She was ranked No. 36 by sides that year with a total of 21 sides closed.

Childress comes to The Agency from the Frisco, Texas-based Monument Realty. Prior to launching her real estate career in 2016, she worked in sales and marketing for a variety of clients. While in Frisco, Childress was recognized for her real estate performance by publications like D Magazine, West Magazine, Fort Worth Magazine and Real Producers.

“The Agency’s commitment to leveraging cutting edge technology and marketing strategies allows me to showcase my properties effectively, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement,” Michalek said in a statement. “The Agency as a brand aligns perfectly with my passion for providing exceptional service to my clients and provides me with the tools to do so in a way I have never seen done before.”

Michalek grew up in Cincinnati and moved to Dallas when she was in high school. Childress is a native of Dallas-Fort Worth.

“With The Agency’s robust marketing tools and their reputation for excellence in luxury real estate, I plan to stay ahead by curating unique client experiences and using their global platform to connect with an international audience,” Childress said in a statement. “This will allow me to highlight the best of what Dallas has to offer in terms of luxury living.”

Get Inman’s Luxury Lens Newsletter delivered right to your inbox. A weekly deep dive into the biggest news in the world of high-end real estate delivered every Friday. Click here to subscribe.

Email Lillian Dickerson