MooveGuru, a startup that helps agents connect their clients to moving services, announced today that it has raised $1.9 million in a Series A funding round.

The funding includes $750,000 in cash, with the remaining money taking the form of debt. Investment firm Atlanta Technology Angels (ATA) led the round, according to a statement from MooveGuru. Company CEO Scott Oakley said in the statement that the new funding “will enable us to expand our workforce in the region to support our sales growth.”

Oakley also said that ATA will provide “executive level support and coaching” to MooveGuru.

Roswell, Georgia-based MooveGuru launched in 2016 and offers a concierge system that can help people find movers or switch their utilities, among other things, when they move. The product is geared toward real estate professionals and, according to the statement, “ensures consumers receive agent-branded savings from national and local retailers as they step through the relocation process.”

The company self-funded its initial build-out and has since been refining its product with its “first 450,000 movers,” according to the statement.

MooveGuru integrates with a variety of customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, and the company believes its technology can help brokers beef up their service offerings for clients. In its statement, MooveGuru added that it currently has partnerships with 300 brokerages.

Georgia-based ERA Sunrise is among those brokerages, and in a statement Tuesday CEO David Moody said MooveGuru “provides us a complete system to efficiently assist our clients in moving out of, or into their home.”

ATA, which has invested in dozens of other startups across multiple industries, also expressed enthusiasm Tuesday about MooveGuru’s potential.

“ATA members are excited by the potential of MooveGuru to grow at a rapid pace,” Joe Beverly, the firm’s president, said in a statement, “and believe in the ability of management to achieve that growth.”

