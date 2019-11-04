Communication tools for every stage of your sales cycle

Communication is key to attracting new clients, showing properties, coordinating sales, and closing deals.

While there is no shortage of communication channels built for the desktop, there’s a new class of mobile tools for anyone whose phone is their office. That’s why more and more agents and brokers are turning to an innovative, yet simple, solution for every stage of the sales process—getting two numbers on one phone.

Attracting new clients

Marketing yourself is no easy task. To get leads coming in, you have to put yourself (and your phone number) out there. That can be uncomfortable if you use your personal number for work. With a dedicated work number on your personal device, you’re free to promote yourself on business cards, for sale signs, flyers, or billboards without compromising your privacy.

Once calls are coming in, it’s all about converting leads to clients. Following up with each new lead is challenging when you’re running between appointments. That’s where automated texting tools come in handy. With an auto-reply functionality on your second number, you can respond to any missed call with a text so you never miss an opportunity to make new connections.

Sharing listings and showing properties

There’s no doubt about it; texting is one of the best ways to share information with prospective and current clients, whether it’s sending them links to property listings, pictures of homes, or open house details.

Compared to calling or emailing, 9 out of 10 people would rather text businesses. Texting is also the most efficient. On average, it takes someone 90 minutes to respond to an email versus 90 seconds to respond to a text.

Coordinating offers and closing deals

In the final stages of the sales process—coordinating offers, contracts, inspections, and appraisals—there are a lot of loose ends to tie up. Fielding questions and shepherding the deal along is crucial, so you can’t afford to miss important calls or be slow to respond.

If you only have a desk phone, you might be missing important calls while you are out of the office. Or if your personal number is pulling double duty, business calls can get mistaken for personal ones and left unanswered. Having a dedicated mobile work number (with a unique ringtone and caller ID) makes it easy to know when calls are for work so you can answer accordingly.

Maintaining relationships (and building new ones)

Client relationships don’t have to stop once a sale is final. If you build trust with your clients, they’re more likely to recommend you to friends and family. And if you stay top-of-mind with periodic texts, you’re more likely to turn former clients into repeat clients. Consider texting links to market reports, interest rate trends, local housing news, general homeowner tips, or anything help former clients track their investment and increase the value of their property.

With an innovative work number in your pocket, you’ll have all the tools you need to stay connected every step of the way.

Sideline is a mobile app that adds a 2nd number to your smartphone—making it the easiest way for real estate professionals to separate work and personal communication on one device. Designed with mobile professionals in mind, Sideline is packed with features that streamline client communication, automate responses, and make work communication more convenient. Powering millions of phone numbers, Sideline is a Top-Grossing Business App in the App Store and Google Play. Visit sideline.com to learn more.