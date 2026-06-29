After more than 20 years of experience in the real estate industry, I’ve seen more predictions than I can count. And today, agents are surrounded by questions about what’s going to happen.

Will interest rates go down? Will inventory open up? How will AI impact operations? What part of the cycle is this?

These are valid questions, and as I speak to different agents around the country, the uncertainty behind them is real.

But the problem is when the uncertainty pulls focus away from what actually helps drive results in any market.

Instead of trying to forecast the future, effective agents should concentrate on what they can control right now, no matter what happens next.

Consistency beats reaction

When things feel unpredictable, it’s easy to become reactive. But scrambling to adjust messaging or chase the loudest headline can create noise instead of momentum.

Instead, it’s important to build an ecosystem that creates consistency across all aspects of the business, because consistency builds trust. And trust is what makes agents stand out against the competition.

The strongest agents operate with clear systems, so clients know what to expect regardless of conditions. That means showing up across all aspects of the client journey from preparing for a presentation to marketing a listing to keeping a relationship warm post-closing. Across every stage, make sure your system is working for you.

Local expertise cuts through national noise

Most market narratives are built at a national level to explain broader trends or impacts. But as you know, real estate is local. It’s personal.

What works in one market can fall flat in another. Sometimes even from one neighborhood to the next.

The most effective agents don’t try to compete with headlines. They treat the headlines as context, not direction. National headlines explain trends. Local expertise drives results.

Clients don’t need more commentary. But they do need to know how trends will impact them specifically. Ground the big-picture trends into what’s happening in your own neighborhood for more local, better informed decisions.

The right technology simplifies, not distracts

Rapid market shifts can push agents toward the fastest fix. When things feel chaotic, it’s tempting to chase the next tool, platform, or AI-powered solution. But the agents who perform best invest in solutions that work together without adding complexity.

Technology creates an advantage only when it’s integrated into how an agent actually works. The agents performing best right now aren’t chasing technology for technology’s sake. They’re choosing solutions that work together. They’re using technology to help them understand local demand, respond faster to consumer interest, and stay consistent in how they communicate value, even as conditions change.

The truth is no one can consistently predict the housing market.

But the goal isn’t to be right about what happens next. It’s to build a business strong enough to perform in any market.

When conditions change — and they always do — the agents who succeed are the ones who invested in their systems, their skills, and their tools to excel in any market.

REMAX was founded in 1973 by Dave and Gail Liniger, with an innovative, entrepreneurial culture affording its agents and franchisees the flexibility to operate their businesses with great independence. Nobody in the world sells more real estate than REMAX, as measured by residential transaction sides. To learn more about REMAX, please visit www.join.remax.com.