Brand leaders take the stage at Luxury Connect

At Luxury Connect 2019, Inman carried on our tradition of bringing new voices to the stage, sharing expertise and experience to help our audience grow. Two such voices belonged to Agent Image and Side, Inc. These two brands are breaking new ground and rethinking the status quo.

Agent Image is passionate about helping its clients develop custom and personal brands that drive their business online. Managing partner Jon Krabbe joined a panel discussion about the pitfalls and perfection when it comes to luxury agent branding. Desrie Comsooksri, VP of Business Operations for Agent Image, also took to the stage to co-host Inman’s prestigious, first-ever Golden I Awards.

As a silent partner that works with high performing agents who want to own their brand and have equity in it, Side, Inc. takes the heavy lifting out of managing a brokerage. CMO Marin May teed off the the Luxury Connect Social Media Bootcamp workshop with an opening talk and an intro to Side’s contribution to real estate.

As representatives of their brands, Krabbe and May had the opportunity to take the Luxury Connect stage through their respective sponsorships. No vendors are allowed to attend the event outside of sponsorships, and both brands recognized the valuable opportunity their sponsorship offered, helping them position their brand as a voice of authority and build trust with their leadership.

It is from our vested interest in seeing our partners succeed — from start-up all the way to their emergence as critical industry players — that Inman creates these opportunities, allowing them to position themselves as leaders and truly shine.

