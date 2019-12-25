We know you handle countless objections every day. In our ongoing quest to find the best handlers, we ask that you take this one-question survey to share your top strategies with the masses in our weekly Tuesday column.

This week’s situation: You’re explaining your marketing plan to sellers, and they’re taken aback by the idea of not having an open house. What do you do?

We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.

