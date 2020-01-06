Hiring is hard enough already, but how can you be sure you’re hiring talent that brings your business a twofold return? Today’s episode walks through the process that allows entrepreneurs to become true business owners by hiring talent that is motivated to move up the ranks.
Show Notes:
- 00:47 How do you define talent?
- 1:25 There isn’t just one kind of talent, however. Gary breaks down what each one means.
- 4:25 How to tie payment to talent
- 6:35 With pay comes expectations of value
- 8:50 Knowledge, skills, and experience. Where do they rank and why to do they matter?
- 11:32 The critical marriage of behavior to skills
- 14:28 How do you hire for the person who might be able to grow into a role?
- 17:34 The job of a CEO is to invest in the people you need
- 18:15 A job description is like a missing person’s report
- 20:54 The transformative power of hiring from within