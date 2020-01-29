Samsung SmartThings hub and sensors allow you to remotely control and automate devices across different manufacturers that don’t have direct integrations.

In this weekly column , hosts Brandon Doyle, Doyle Real Estate Team with RE/MAX Results, and Colton Pratt, project manager, walk through smart-home products and showcase their capabilities while reviewing pros and cons.

Samsung SmartThings hub and sensors allow you to remotely control and automate devices across different manufactures that don’t have direct integrations.

Want your voice assistant to alert you and turn a light on when your security camera detects a person outside at night? It can do that! SmartThings works with most devices available on the market right now and is very user friendly. We’ve tested ours with a variety of different sensors, cameras, locks, thermostats, speakers, plugs, switches and voice assistants.

Setting up the hub is very easy. Simply select the manufacturer and device from the list within the app, and it’ll walk you through the pairing instructions. Some devices will be controlled locally via Zigbee, Z-Wave or WiFi. Others are controlled through the cloud. But there are no subscription fees. The SmartThings hub in our home ties our Lutron switches, shades and LIFX bulbs to our motion sensors and Brilliant Control panel.

Check out our additional videos on the best sensors for your home: Water sensors, window/door sensors, motion sensors and smart plugs.

Brandon Doyle is a Realtor at Doyle Real Estate Team — Re/Max Results in Minneapolis and co-author of Mindset, Methods & Metrics – Winning as a Modern Real Estate Agent. You can follow him on Twitter.