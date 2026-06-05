Every Friday, we round up the most popular, most read, most critical stories of the week to give you a quick catchup on the big headlines you might have missed in the hustle and bustle of the workweek. Here’s this week’s Top 5 as chosen by our readers.

P.S. Don’t miss The Download, our weekly column that breaks down one of the week’s top stories and equips you with what you’ll need to meet next Monday head-on.

New York attorney general opens antitrust inquiry into Compass

The inquiry went out to brokerage leaders in New York after Compass grew into a real estate behemoth in the state and beyond.

The ‘Selling Sunset’ shakeup no one saw coming

After a major cast overhaul, Inman sat down with Mary Bonnet to find out what happened and why she won’t be returning.

Sellers are pulling listings as buyers hold firm on price

Sellers pulled 5.8 percent of all U.S. home listings in April, tied for the highest share since March 2020, as buyers hold firm on price, and asking prices post their steepest annual drop since 2017.

The summer reading (or listening) list for top agents

real estate reading list

The books we consume shape the businesses we build, Jimmy Burgess writes. Check out these reads to improve your skills and move your business forward.

Real estate marketing in a post-Google (Search) world

Google called it the biggest change to Search since launch. For agents who built their marketing around ranking on the first page, the platform is moving in a new direction — and the shift is already affecting how buyers and sellers find information online.

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