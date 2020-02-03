One of America’s fastest-growing brokerages has risen to become one of the top 10 hottest franchise businesses in the US (according to Inc.). Considering its franchise services launched in fall of 2018, what exactly is this company offering that has swiftly escalated their brand to the forefront of the industry?

Recently, we asked one of its franchisees to give us some insights:

Having been a top producing real estate agent, team leader, and now, franchise owner, I understand the value behind affiliating with a brokerage that puts the needs of its agents first. With this in mind and knowing I wanted to own a successful and innovative brokerage, I was thrilled to come aboard with JP & Associates REALTORS® (JPAR).

JP Piccinini, founder of JPAR, has created an agent-centric culture that strives to consistently improve for the wellbeing of its associates. Having been a top producer himself, he built a company based on what agents wanted, and then did the same thing for franchise owners.

When I was looking for a company to build my brokerage with, I knew I wanted a company that embraced the same ideas I did. JPAR truly offers a full-service brokerage on a transactional fee model. What really excited me was the amazing culture that was evident in every JPAR team member. But the thing that set them apart though was the first class toolbox they provided me as a franchise owner.

1. Recruiting and best practices

Talent is everything. JPAR provides a base level of recruiting campaigns to help drive quality agent leads to my brokerage.

2. Enterprise discounts and preferred supplier network

Using the leverage of a large brokerage network, JPAR provides an industry-leading partner and affiliate app that offers high-value tools at a low cost.

3. Training and centralized support

I’m a believer that you should never stop learning. JPAR provides ample training tools including Travis Robertson’s The Real Estate Playbook, the David Knox library, and the proven B.A.N.K. Code productivity system to help point our agents in the right direction. This combined with their extensive library of on-demand training and successful mentorship program guides our agents so they can meet our productivity standard. In addition, JPAR also includes a full support team to ensure my agents get the answers and help they need in a timely manner.

4. Account and compliance/commission processing

JPAR provides a centralized CDA administration for myself and my team, allowing us to focus on the production of our brokerage.

5. Leadership growth and best-in-class commitment

In addition to JP as the mastermind,; former RE/MAX President Geoff Lewis is at the helm to serve as the president of Vesuvius Holdings, the parent company of JP & Associates REALTORS® and JPAR Franchising. These two are just some of the industry-recognized and award-winning leaders, with firsthand experience in selling homes and running brokerages, that JPAR is represented by and shows the commitment to growth.

Equally impressive, the company also added to its list of ever-growing accolades, including Top 10 Hottest Franchises (according to Inc.), a three-time Inc. 5000 honoree (2019: #1004), the Fastest-Growing 100% Commission Brokerage and Franchise in the USA (according to Real Trends 500), and was named an Inman Finalist for the Most Innovative Broker of the Year.

So, where do we go from here? JP & Associates REALTORS® corporate-owned stores and its 2,500 agents are already the largest Independent privately held brokerage in Texas for home sales in just 8 short years. The plan is to grow to 5,000 agents in 2020 with offices across all 50 states by 2023. I am along for the ride and confident we will get there sooner than later!

Learn more about getting onboard with JP & Associates REALTORS.