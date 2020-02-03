When you own the results of your business you not only own the profits that you make, but you own the profits that you share with others through philanthropy. Learn how to harness your finances by working backward with the profit principle.

When you own the results of your business you not only own the profits that you make, but you own the profits that you share with others through philanthropy. Tune in to learn how to harness your finances by working backward with Gary Keller’s proven method, the profit principle.

Show Notes:

1:29 Gary breaks down the Keller Williams Profit Principle

4:15 Want to make a profit? You actually have to work backward from what you want. Gary explains.

6:29 What most business owners get wrong when they first go into business.

9:05 When tracking trends, Gary doesn’t just look at the year over year or one single indicator.

11:21 There’s an important difference between traditional accounting profits and cash profits.

15:30 Gary explores how philanthropy fits in with a healthy financial picture.

19:19 Gary and Jay wrap up Season 2 of Think Like A CEO with a reminder to create energy, engage talent, and own results.

