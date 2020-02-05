Welcome to Inman Reconnect, our new weekly podcast, hosted by Inman editor-at-large Clelia Peters.

The podcast officially launches at 9 a.m. ET today. Don’t waste a second — subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and more (links below).

Each Wednesday, Inman Reconnect connects you to the brightest minds in real estate. We begin our season with the most important and vital conversations from Inman Connect New York, recorded live on stage in New York City last week. Later in the season, Clelia Peters will sit down with real estate newsmakers and personalities in new Inman Reconnect conversations.

This week, Inman founder Brad Inman kicks off ICNY20 with his talk about the dynamic forces he sees uplifting the entire real estate industry this year. “This is a moment you need to own,” Inman’s founder explains. You don’t want to miss the rest.

As a bonus for subscribing, you’ll also find classic conversations from earlier Connects for your listening pleasure.

Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts — including Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Castro, Player.FM, Podcast Addict, Pocket Casts, to name a few — and please do let us know what you think.

Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/inman-reconnect/id1494940477

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/3NnoMebAYWTTmlLjSXZKCa

Stitcher: https://feeds.captivate.fm/inman-reconnect

Email Inman