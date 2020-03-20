Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider. Realogy is a sprawling real estate franchise operation that touches every corner of the globe. Schneider has proven to be a fierce leader when the company and the industry needed him most. And in this episode, he doesn’t disappoint — and even makes news by saying he’ll soon announce relief for franchise owners. Please tune in.

