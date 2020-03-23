Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Sherry Chris, the CEO of Better Homes & Gardens and ERA. She has been a leader in the industry for more than 20 years. Chris talks about the importance and value of video conferences during this crisis, and how meditation sets the stage for the day.



Want to be the first to get Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatches? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher