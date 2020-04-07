Hear from Vanessa Bergmark and Thad Wong as they discuss how indie brokers and their agents can survive the Covid-19 wave.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Vanessa Bergmark, owner and CEO of Red Oak Realty, and Thad Wong, co-founder of @properties. Enjoy this conversation between two top real estate leaders as they discuss how indie brokers can survive the COVID-19 wave.

