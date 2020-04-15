The hospitality industry will feel this for a very long time, economist tells Brad Inman on his Daily Dispatch podcast.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by John Burns, economist and real estate consultant. With over 30 years in the business, John’s honest take on the economy, real estate developers, and certain volatile markets is sobering, to say the least.

