From venture capitalist to start-up to consumer, Brad Inman asks how it’s going.

Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Constance Freedman, founder and managing partner at Moderne Ventures, Jarred Kessler, CEO of EasyKnock, and Jennifer Jameson, Texas resident and EasyKnock consumer. Companies are still being funded by VCs, especially ones leaning in on innovation and forward-thinking in light of Covid-19. Pivoting business models right now can also be crucial to survival.

