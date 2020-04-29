The trade group has signed a partnership with real estate tech firm The International MLS (IMLS) to distribute Miami Realtors’ listings worldwide.

The listings of the 52,000 members of the Miami Association of Realtors (MIAMI) got an international boost this week. For the first time, the trade group has signed a partnership with real estate tech firm The International MLS (IMLS) to distribute Miami Realtors’ listings worldwide.

As of Monday, MIAMI members have access to Boca Raton, Florida-based IMLS, which means their listings will be on global search portal TheIMLS.com and on thousands of agent and broker websites around the world. All of MIAMI’s members will also be listed in IMLS’s agent and broker directory and have access to a secure area within the IMLS agent platform to network internationally, according to Daniel Nussbaum, founder and CEO of IMLS.

“We consider MIAMI to be the gateway to the international market,” Nussbaum said in a statement.

Several years ago, IMLS was a California-based referral site with a “commission share” model. But the company is no longer involved with referrals and instead offers memberships to agents, Nussbaum told Inman. The license for his California brokerage, The International Realty, expired last year, though Nussbaum remains a California broker.

MIAMI agents are now all IMLS members as part of the firm’s MLS program, along with the Orlando Regional Realtor Association and First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) in Atlanta.

Nussbaum declined to say how long the partnership with MIAMI is for. IMLS has nearly 150,000 registered members, he said.

“MIAMI is committed to providing members exclusive, cutting edge tools and services along with unprecedented exposure and visibility worldwide,” said Teresa King Kinney, MIAMI’s CEO, in a statement.

“We are excited to partner with IMLS to further enhance our members’ ability to market properties to agents and brokers globally, making them even more competitive. Given MIAMI’s position as a global leader with more than 220 foreign partner associations and our ranking as the top market for foreign buyers in the U.S., MIAMI members will greatly benefit from this addition to our impressive suite of products and services.”

According to Nussbaum, IMLS’s core principles include:

No advertising of other agents on an a listing agent’s listing page

Only the listing agent receives leads for a particular property

No For Sale By Owner (FSBO) listings

IMLS offers additional features to agents for separate purchase, including their own web page with IMLS search in more than 100 languages.

Email Andrea V. Brambila

Like me on Facebook | Follow me on Twitter