From the business world to the natural world, models can be found everywhere you turn. The trick is looking for the ones that align with your professional and personal life. In this episode, Gary talks about the books, competitors, and visionaries that helped him create some of his most trusted models.
Show Notes:
- 1:24 Why you can’t ignore your moment of truth.
- 3:54 If you can’t find the right model, you have to build your own. Here’s how Gary did that.
- 5:17 Gary’s rules of modeling start with this: one sheet of paper.
- 6:11 Models are not infallible. Always look for ways to validate or invalidate them.
- 8:25 Sometimes books offer models but no map. Here’s how you reverse engineer that.
- 11:44 Don’t chase the new idea of the day.
- 12:19 If you can’t find the model, can you find the failure?
- 15:43 Sometimes it’s not just one person, but it’s a group.
