For the last few years, an idea was floating around the Inman events team: a virtual event in addition to our in-person conferences. That’s why, when the COVID-19 outbreak happened, the team had ideas and plans ready to make this remote experience a reality.

Connect Now is a full-fledged, immersive, digital event that will kick off June 3-5. And by kick off, we don’t mean it will run for those days and be done. Because this conference is unlike anything we’ve done before — especially for the sponsors and exhibitors who take part.

Connect Now isn’t an attempt to recreate our physical event. Instead, we’ve forged an entirely new experience that will have a life long after June 3-5.

Set up a booth that attendees can visit for up to a year.

That’s how the Digital Partner Expo Hall is configured. And in your digital ‘booth,’ your company will post videos, use chat features, and deliver live presentations. You will unlock digital campaigns and content assets that will live on Inman.com for up to 12 months.

“The audience at Inman Connect is always very tech-forward, and we are excited to bring BoomTown to even more of the Inman audience via the Connect Now digital event,” said Jaycie Marriotti, Sr. Manager, Strategic Partnerships & Industry Relations at Boomtown. “We look forward to engaging with attendees through the digital exhibitor hall and the content that will live on Inman.com even after the actual digital event is over.

Host engaging content unlimited by room size.

Attendance at Learning Lab, panel discussions, and Lunch and Learn events are traditionally dictated by the size of the space. But that won’t matter at Connect Now. Your company can welcome hundreds of attendees for each educational session.

Tap into a larger audience than ever before.

When travel and accommodation costs aren’t a factor, events become more accessible to a wider array of real estate professionals. And no part of this global industry is untouched by the pandemic, so real estate professionals from around the world will tune in, accessing content unconstrained by time zones.

Marriotti and the Boomtown team understand the opportunity here. “The unlimited attendance parameters and continued exposure will help us reach prospective clients that we may not normally see in person.”

Understand more about your audience.

Conferences are powerful engagement tools but often don’t provide specifics on who partakes in which content. As a fully digital event, Connect Now will deliver greater visibility into attendee participation and engagement — all of which will further inform your brand’s value proposition and targeting strategies.

Be there when they need you most.

It’s been said that a receding tide reveals the rocks. That means the industry is keeping a keen eye on which businesses and leaders stand together through thick and thin. These are unchartered waters and unprecedented times. Help your audience navigate and adapt to change in the most effective and efficient way.

“People still need homes. People still need you,” said Kate Annis, VP of Marketing at Lone Wolf, another sponsor that attendees will engage with at Connect Now. “In a time of great uncertainty, real estate is more important than ever, and buyers and sellers look to agents and brokerages to light the way ahead. There is great opportunity in this environment for agents and brokerages to embody the qualities their profession is known for—you’re leaders, guides, collaborators—and define the real estate experience in a new digital era.”

This one-of-a-kind phenomenon goes beyond the limits of a virtual summit. Sponsors will break down the barriers between brand and audience and forge deeper relationships. Have honest conversations to shape the new normal as we move forward, together.

Learn more about Connect Now sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities.