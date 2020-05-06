Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by Selma Hepp, chief economist at Corelogic, and Matthew Gardner, chief economist at Windermere Real Estate. While Hepp maintains her focus on the 40 percent decline in national pending sales (which has since stabilized at that mark) as an indicator of the market, Gardner forecasts the possibility of a buyers’ market emerging when the market opens back up.

Want to be the first to get The Brad Inman Daily Dispatch? Subscribe to Inman Reconnect wherever you get your podcasts.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Stitcher