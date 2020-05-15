Every day, Inman founder Brad Inman texts and talks with many of the most important people in the real estate industry. Now, in these unprecedented times, he’s making some of those conversations public to share with you, the Inman community. Welcome to Brad Inman’s Daily Dispatch.

In this Daily Dispatch, Brad is joined by CEO and co-founder of HouseCanary, Jeremy Sicklick. More than 480,000 properties have gone into contract since COVID-19 began, which is approximately 86,000 more than the number of homes being listed. Sicklick explains why this variable is a key indicator for a tightening market.

